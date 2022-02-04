CLOSINGS, DELAYS
Click here for our live, updating list
Menu
Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Travel
Real Estate Reports
CBS Entertainment
Video
Pittsburgh Today Live Video
News Videos
News
All News
Pittsburgh News
Local News
Consumer News
Politics
Business
HealthWatch
Entertainment
Photo Galleries
Latest Headlines
Live Winter Storm Tracker: Mix Of Rain, Snow, And Ice Causes Power Outages, Messy Roadways Throughout Western Pa.
Western Pennsylvania is dealing with a severe winter storm consisting of rain, ice, and snow throughout the region.
Pittsburgh Weather: Slow-Moving Storm Bringing Snow, Sleet, Freezing Rain, And Ice
After a day of record rainfall, more snow, rain, and ice will continue into Friday.
More News
News
Weather Videos
Weather
More Weather
Local Radar and Maps
School Closings/Delays
KDKA Weather App
Submit Weather Photos
Weather Watchers
Weather Stories
Weather Headlines
Pittsburgh Weather: Slow-Moving Storm Bringing Snow, Sleet, Freezing Rain, And Ice
After a day of record rainfall, more snow, rain, and ice will continue into Friday.
Pittsburgh Weather: Closings And Delays Coming In As Weather Moves In
The first weather-related closing and delays are starting.
Latest Videos
Weather Videos
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Latest Headlines
Tristan Jarry, Jake Guentzel To Participate In NHL All-Star Skills Competition
Guentzel and Jarry are preparing to be part of NHL All-Star Weekend.
WPIAL Finishes Review Of Allegations Of Racism At Steel Valley-South Side Football Game
A review of claims of racism during a WPIAL football game in November has been completed.
More Sports
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown Videos
Sports Video
Video
Pittsburgh Today Live Video
News Videos
Sports Videos
Weather Videos
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Julie Chen Moonves Talks New Season Of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ And Reveals Her Favorite To Win
Season 3 of 'Celebrity Big Brother' returns February 2nd to CBS. We spoke to host Julie Chen Moonves about the show, the houseguests and what to expect!
Go Inside The Revamped Celebrity Big Brother House
What has 94 cameras, 113 microphones and 11 celebrities inside competing for $250,000? It's the new Celebrity Big Brother House! Get a tour inside of the house here.
Ready To Restart The Race: Phil Keoghan Talks About The Return Of 'The Amazing Race' After A 19-Month "Pit Stop"
'The Amazing Race' host and executive producer, Phil Keoghan talks about the return to season 33, what's different and what to expect!
Preview: 'The Amazing Race' Begins 33rd Season On CBS
"The Amazing Race" returns to CBS Wednesday night for a historic 33rd season that begins in London, England.
Preview: Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs Star In CBS Drama 'Good Sam'
Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs star in a new medical drama, which premieres Wednesday night on CBS.
'Christmas Takes Flight' Coming to CBS Sunday, December 19
'Christmas Takes Flight' features a holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett and Matt Hansen, a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned, regional airline.
Contests & More
Station Info
KDKA TV / News Team
Advertise
Contact Us
Links & Numbers
Contests & Promotions
Real Estate
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
PennDOT, Pa. Turnpike Commission Impose Speed And Vehicle Restrictions Ahead Of Winter Weather
With cold temperatures and precipitation on the way, PennDOT is planning vehicle restrictions across the state.
White House, CDC Monitoring Omicron Variant As Holiday Travel Is Expected To Increase
With holiday travel picking up, the U.S. is considering travel rules with the emergence of the Omicron variant.
More
CBS+
CBS News Pittsburgh
Watch Now
PTL Links: Feb. 4, 2022
February 4, 2022 at 9:42 am
Filed Under:
Pittsburgh Today Live
,
PTL
,
PTL Links
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
Canine Companions
KDKA Pups on Facebook
Special Olympics Team PTL Polar Plunge
Pittsburgh Today Live On Social Media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram