TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) – Route 28 northbound is closed after a car crashed into a fire truck responding to another accident.
PennDOT says all lanes are closed on 28 northbound between Exit 13 and 17.
Crash on PA 28 northbound between Exit 13 – Crawford Run Rd/Freeport Rd and Exit 17 – PA 356 South. All lanes closed.
Dispatchers confirmed a call for a fatal crash came in around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
A fire truck was responding to one crash when another vehicle crashed into it, dispatchers said.
A fire truck was responding to one crash when another vehicle crashed into it, dispatchers said.

It's unknown if either accident was related to weather, but it comes in the middle of a winter storm blanketing the area in ice and snow.
KDKA has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story.