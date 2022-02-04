CLOSINGS, DELAYSClick here for our live, updating list
By Daisy Jade
Check out what’s coming up on FEBRUARY 5 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Daisy Jade and Rich Walsh:

-Black History Month Feature: ’71 Pirates First All-Minority Lineup

-Fan Cave: Frank and Kim Woodfine from Newfoundland

-Game Winning Drive: Craig Gehm

-Fan Funeral: John Henry Smith

-Pittsburgh Orbit: Steelers’ Graves (Willard Simmons)

-Goodbye Greg Teegarden

-Skin in the Game: Josh Miller

-Fan Cave: Brian Confer

-Fan N’ATion’s #1 Social Fan: “Steeler Ronn” Roden

-Pens Artist, Dan Pietens

All this and more…

Watch Saturday at 7:30 PM on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBS News Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. Or watch an encore episode at 11  PM on Pittsburgh’s CW!

Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!

