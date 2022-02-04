Check out what’s coming up on FEBRUARY 5 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Daisy Jade and Rich Walsh:
-Black History Month Feature: ’71 Pirates First All-Minority Lineup
-Fan Cave: Frank and Kim Woodfine from Newfoundland
-Game Winning Drive: Craig Gehm
-Fan Funeral: John Henry Smith
-Pittsburgh Orbit: Steelers’ Graves (Willard Simmons)
-Goodbye Greg Teegarden
-Skin in the Game: Josh Miller
-Fan Cave: Brian Confer
-Fan N’ATion’s #1 Social Fan: “Steeler Ronn” Roden
-Pens Artist, Dan Pietens
All this and more…
Watch Saturday at 7:30 PM on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBS News Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. Or watch an encore episode at 11 PM on Pittsburgh’s CW!
Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!