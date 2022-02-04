PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This morning and afternoon we are still in First Alert Mode which means precipitation is changing and everyone is being impacted by some sort of hazardous weather, whether that be power outages, flooding, ice, and heavy snow and we are going to walk you through it all as it happens.

This front is still very slow-moving and yesterday a lot of areas were waiting for ice and it’s here. We are seeing a mixed bag of precipitation and some areas like Pittsburgh Int’l saw .34″ of ice and .25″ in Beaver Falls.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Snow, sleet, freezing rain, and just rain are all happening from northwest to southeast.

This will wrap up around noon, but the Winter Storm Warning goes until 10:00 a.m. and the Winter Weather Advisory for areas east of Pittsburgh.

Roads will be slick everywhere as temperatures are only in the 20s this morning which is out high. Temperatures continue to fall through the day leaving areas tonight and tomorrow morning near single digits with sub-zero wind chills.

Another big thing is flooding.

WATCH: Mary Ours Gives The Latest Weather Updates



There’s been a lot of reports in Westmoreland, Washington, Green, and Fayette counties. The Flood Warning goes until 7:00 a.m. for southern parts of Greene and Fayette and Garrett Co. Maryland which means flooding is happening.

Yesterday in Pittsburgh the record daily maximum rainfall tied the old record of 1.02″ set back in 1939.

The Ohio River in Pittsburgh is also under a Flood Advisory due to heavy rainfall and snowmelt. The Mon Wharf is expected to Flood as the river is forecasted to crest to 19.5 ft. by ​Saturday evening. If it gets to 20 ft. that’s when water overflows on the Northshore riverwalk.

There is also a Flood Advisory for Somerset County until 7 AM.

If you don’t have to be out on the roads stay inside and bring your pets in. Temperatures will be way too cold all the way through Monday morning for them to be out. Be safe!

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.