By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Now that the calendar has flipped to January and snow is in the forecast, there are surely some cold days ahead for Western Pennsylvania.

If you need a place to warm up for a while, there are many options around the region.

Here is a list of a few.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY:

Abiding Missions

South Hilltop

7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

28 Below Winter Warming Center

Opens when the daytime high is 28 degrees or lower

Hot beverages and hot meals, quiet spaces for rest

All are welcome

Visit their Facebook page here.

Pittsburgh’s Healthy Active Living Senior Centers

Homewood Healthy Active Living Center

7321 Frankstown Avenue, 15208

412-244-4190

South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Center

12th & Bingham Streets, 15203

412-488-8404

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Center

745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217

412-422-6551

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Center

720 Sherwood Avenue, 15204

412-777-5012

Click here for information on locations, hours, phone numbers and the Grab ‘n Go lunch program.

Catholic Charities Winter Warming Station

7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Open 7 days a week through March

Provides indoor shelter, snacks and companionship in a safe environment

Clean winterwear also available; along with long-term solution counseling

Susan Zubik Welcome Center, 212 Ninth Street, Downtown Pittsburgh

Visit their website here.

Allegheny County Senior Centers

Click here for locations, hours and more.

North Versailles Township

Warming Center Location: NVT Community Center

1401 Greensburg Ave.

N. Versailles, PA 15137

-Bring medication and sleeping equipment

-Some food provided

-Friday, Jan. 21, 7 a.m. until Saturday, Jan. 22, 7 p.m., (weather pending)

-Transportation provided if needed

More information

Pet Warming Center Location: West Wilmerding VFD

330 Kline Ave.

North Versailles, PA 15137

Dogs and Cats must be caged or leashed.

All other animals must be secured in a pet safe device.

Food for animals must be provided by owner

Animals will be walked every 4-6 hrs.

BEAVER COUNTY:

The Cornerstone of Beaver County

600 6th Street, Beaver Falls

Mon-Fri – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

New Brighton Municipal Building

610 3rd Avenue, New Brighton

Mon-Thu – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Trails Ministry

1217 7th Avenue, Beaver Falls

Mon-Fri – 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Rochester Free Methodist Church

480 Jefferson Street, Rochester

Call ahead 724-774-5304

Click here for more.

Hopewell Fire Station #2

1401 Gringo Road (Route 151)

Aliquippa, Pa., 15001

Opens at 3 p.m. on Feb. 4, until further notice.

**Check back. We’ll be adding to this list as locations come in.