By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is raising the alarm, announcing earlier this week that the state is experiencing a "critical" blood shortage due to COVID-19.
The pandemic has led to fewer people being able or willing to donate blood.
Healthcare systems say they rely on regular donations to provide life-saving surgeries and treatments for patients, many of whom need blood transfusions.
The shortage follows an overall national trend of declining donations during the pandemic.
There are five main places Pennsylvanians can go to donate blood or find resources on the nearest location to them: American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region, Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, Community Blood Bank of Northwest PA and Western NY, Miller-Keystone Blood Center and Vitalant Blood Center.
You must be at least 16 years old, 120 pounds and generally in good health to donate.