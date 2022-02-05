BROOKLINE (KDKA) — Fire crews had to battle shooting flames out of a residence in the Brookline neighborhood.

The deputy fire chief says that he believes the fire started in the bottom of the home, possibly in the basement.

There were no injuries.

The fire chief says that nobody was home at the time, and there were no pets either.

He says the fire quickly rose to the attic in the second floor of the home and then started shooting out of the roof.

Thankfully, the cold did not complicate crews’ efforts to put out the fire.

A substantial amount of damage could be seen on the roof, windows and sides of the home.

