PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A few flurries will stick around through mid-evening but otherwise cloudy skies will give way to some clearing overnight allowing temperatures to dip into the single digits by tomorrow morning.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

That cold night tonight will be followed by some milder temperatures tomorrow and the entire next week (near normal) as highs tomorrow climb to the upper 30s under sunny skies and near 40 on Monday.

High pressure keeps us in a dry mode to start the week and winds will shift out of the southwest as it migrates to our east. That will allow for a warmer airflow the next few days along with dry conditions.

Snow and ice should start melting tomorrow, but with sunshine and dry conditions, we shouldn’t have too much to worry about as far as the snowpack causing huge flooding concerns (as it would if we had more rain on the way on top of it).

The flood advisory for the Allegheny River expires at 1:00 a.m.

It looks like a quiet start to the week and possibly a chance for a few snow showers or rain/snow showers to end the workweek.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.