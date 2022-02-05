By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

LAS VEGAS (KDKA) – On a weekend where the NHL’s best have come together to showcase all the league has to offer, Jake Guentzel is making history.

With his nomination to the NHL All-Star Game in Vegas, he became the first Nebraska-born NHL player to be selected to an NHL All-Star Game.

Then, in the Metropolitan Division’s semifinal game against the Pacific Division, Guentzel scored in the second half to give his division a 5-3 lead.

GOAL! JAKE GUENTZEL! That means 1/2 half off Jake's Shakes tomorrow at @MShakeFactory! We LOVE to see it 🤩 — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) February 5, 2022

GOAL! JAKE GUENTZEL FROM CAPTAIN C…laude Giroux? Okay, we're never going to get used to saying that last part. pic.twitter.com/Nd5qvWSo4I — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 5, 2022

It ultimately proved to be the game-winning goal for the Metropolitan Division.

Guentzel and Jarry will face off against the winner of the Atlantic Division and Central Division matchup at T-Mobile Arena.

Stick with KDKA.com for the latest from Vegas!