CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Jake Guentzel, Las Vegas, Metropolitan Division, NHL, NHL All Star Game, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Sports, Tristan Jarry

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

LAS VEGAS (KDKA) – On a weekend where the NHL’s best have come together to showcase all the league has to offer, Jake Guentzel is making history.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh City Council Votes To Amend 22% Pay Raise To 6% Increase For Council

With his nomination to the NHL All-Star Game in Vegas, he became the first Nebraska-born NHL player to be selected to an NHL All-Star Game.

Then, in the Metropolitan Division’s semifinal game against the Pacific Division, Guentzel scored in the second half to give his division a 5-3 lead.

READ MORE: Woman, Child Dead After Fire In Ohio Home; Cause Sought

It ultimately proved to be the game-winning goal for the Metropolitan Division.

Guentzel and Jarry will face off against the winner of the Atlantic Division and Central Division matchup at T-Mobile Arena.

MORE NEWS: Pa. Dept. Of Health Urging People To Donate Blood After Reporting 'Critical' Shortage

Stick with KDKA.com for the latest from Vegas!