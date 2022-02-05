PITTSBURGH/LAS VEGAS (KDKA) — This weekend, four local flag football teams have a chance to do something special in Las Vegas.

They are called the Pittsburgh Elite, and they have a chance to do something elite.

“It’s been a dream in the making. I thought of the Pittsburgh Elite thing 6 years ago. It started with one team, and now it’s blossomed,” said Eric Cooper, founder of the league.

It has blossomed into the 9-year-olds, 11-year-olds, 12 year-olds and 13-years-olds all vying for an NFL Flag Bowl championship this Saturday in Vegas.

One of the players for the 9-year-old team, Tayon Mitchell said, “it would be amazing, it would be the best thing in my life”.

Only 12 teams in each division get invited to play in the NFL’S Flag Bowl.

“Our kids get to feel like stars. You have to earn it and work hard all year”, said 11U coach Rashad Colvin.

The Pittsburgh Elite is trying to bring four NFL flag football championships back to Pittsburgh.

“This is the city of champions and we’re going to try to add flag football bling to everything else,” said Copper.

The NFL Flag Football Bowl is Saturday in Las Vegas.

The Championships are for ages 8-14.

Each age group has a chance to win an NFL Flag championship.