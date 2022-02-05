PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Black ice is possible this morning with roads freezing over and light lake enhanced snow showers and winds picking up at times.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Temperatures are in the single digits and teens with some areas dealing with sub-zero wind-chills.

Bring your pets inside and limit time outdoors. Sunshine returns this afternoon, but we only make it in the low 20s for our highs.

Sunshine sticks around through Sunday but lows are only in the teens. It’ll get better through the afternoon with highs in the 30s.

The Ohio River in Pittsburgh is near 20 feet and the Flood Advisory goes until this evening.

The Mon Warf is closed and most likely will be closed through early next week with all the snow, ice, and water.

Water is up to one foot deep in the lower areas of the North Shore Riverwalk leaving a sheet of ice possible from snowmelt and rainfall.

Monday morning will be another cold start at the bus stop, but highs stay above freezing with sunshine through the end of the week. The next chance we could see snow showers will be Thursday.