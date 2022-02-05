CLOSINGS, DELAYSClick here for our live, updating list
Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours' forecast!
KDKA Weather, Local Weather, Mary Ours, Pittsburgh Weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Black ice is possible this morning with roads freezing over and light lake enhanced snow showers and winds picking up at times.

Temperatures are in the single digits and teens with some areas dealing with sub-zero wind-chills.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Bring your pets inside and limit time outdoors. Sunshine returns this afternoon, but we only make it in the low 20s for our highs.

Sunshine sticks around through Sunday but lows are only in the teens. It’ll get better through the afternoon with highs in the 30s.

The Ohio River in Pittsburgh is near 20 feet and the Flood Advisory goes until this evening.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The Mon Warf is closed and most likely will be closed through early next week with all the snow, ice, and water.

Water is up to one foot deep in the lower areas of the North Shore Riverwalk leaving a sheet of ice possible from snowmelt and rainfall.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Monday morning will be another cold start at the bus stop, but highs stay above freezing with sunshine through the end of the week. The next chance we could see snow showers will be Thursday.