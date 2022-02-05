PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the Pittsburgh region was hit with yet another winter storm, we headed out in the KDKA Mobile Weather Lab to check out the roads for drivers.

Overall, some roads were clearer than others, but the mix of ice, snow and sleet created unique challenges for PennDOT and other crews clearing the roads.

Cranberry Township – 5:30 a.m.

The roads were not too bad.

Some minor snow coverage could be seen, especially where tires had led to snow piling up on the sides of the roads.

All things considered, even with some black ice, things were not too bad, provided you go at a reasonable pace and stay within the speed limit.

This was just one area in the South Hills — in South Park and Bethel Park, it was pretty rough there.

Squirrel Hill – 7:00 a.m.

On I-279 and I-79, it was pretty good, and the roads were decent.

On Murray Avenue in Squirrel Hill, however, the roads were not so great.

The roads were snow-covered, icy in some places, but we saw some salt trucks and plows going around the area.

This big freeze we got has made things difficult, but this might all change as the day goes on.

If you’re going out, make sure you’re taking your time because the roads were not in optimal condition.

West Mifflin – 7:30 a.m.

We’re seeing some progress on roads like Lebanon Church Road.

However, there was and remains the possibility of significant black ice because while the roads get initially clearer, because of the cold, that salt is freezing again.

So even though the road may look clear, you really have to be on the lookout for any dangers.

Weekend crews are at work, but there may not be as many people working as a result, especially after two days of clearing roads.

Pittsburgh – 10:00 a.m.

Heading towards the West End, roads overall were not bad.

There still was the possibility of black ice, which will remain throughout today.

The back roads are the ones that are treacherous, as crews have been focusing their efforts on the main roads.

Most people are telling us they’re going to stand by and stay home.

Crews are hoping to get more of these back roads to a better place soon.

Homewood – 10:30 a.m.

Hermitage Street in Homewood is much like many streets in the City of Pittsburgh — a back road that has not been treated well.

The roads are getting a little better in some areas.

The best bet is to avoid these roads unless you need to go out, so that crews can have a clear shot at clearing the secondary roads.

Crews have promised they will get to the secondary roads when they can.

Progress is being made, even if it is slow.