MONROE COUNTY (KDKA) — State police arrested a man accused of stealing a bobcat in the Poconos.

Troopers say the man, Semyon Levit, showed up to an animal farm Friday morning and snatched the 22-year-old bobcat named Blanch.

(Photo Credit: Trooper Petroski/Twitter)

On the way to his car, police say he struggled with the animal and stuffed it into his trunk before driving away.

State Police arrested Levit after a traffic stop and recovered the bobcat.

The bobcat is now back at the farm.

She’s being checked out to make sure she wasn’t hurt.

Levit is now facing charges of burglary, theft, open lewdness, animal cruelty and game law violations.