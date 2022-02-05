PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tiquan Underwood, a former NFL wide receiver, is now joining the Pitt Panthers’ as a Wide Receiver Coach and Pass Game Coordinator, according to the team.

The Panthers announced Underwood’s hiring Saturday morning.

Welcome, Tiquan Underwood ✍️ WR Coach/Pass Game Coordinator 🏈 The NFL veteran and rising star coach has joined the ACC champions! 🏆#H2P » https://t.co/Em3Eu2D14s pic.twitter.com/NXa7DuCKmo — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) February 5, 2022

Underwood has spent the last two season coaching at Rutgers University, his alma mater.

“It is an honor to be named wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator at the University of Pittsburgh,” Underwood said. “I am grateful to Coach Narduzzi and our director of athletics, Heather Lyke, for the opportunity to join this outstanding program and university. Pitt is a special place with a great tradition. I look forward to helping this program pursue another ACC championship and national title while working with our tremendous student-athletes, coaches and staff. I can’t wait to get started and help build on the solid foundation that is already established here at Pitt.”

The former wide receiver has an impressive record both as a player and as a coach, cementing his legacy at Rutgers with three bowl wins, a 248-yard receiving game record against Buffalo and coaching key players like Nick Pearson and Bo Melton.