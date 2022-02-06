By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s hard to believe but there are still numerous streets across Pittsburgh that have not been plowed or salted since this past week’s storm.

This applies to one street in Carrick where residents say they’re tired of being ignored by the city.

That street is Dellrose Street and people are angry it still has not been cleared, even after repeated calls to the city.

All it took was one call from KDKA to the Mayor’s Office to find out why the street was being ignored and within two hours, a truck arrived to salt the road.

“On a scale of 1-10, about 25, very frustrating,” said Kathy Gallagher who has lived on Dellrose Street for 52 years, and for 52 winters she said the street is ignored by the city.

“I went to the grocery store yesterday and every single road off of Brownsville was clear except ours,” she said.

Gallagher had to call 911 after her elderly mom, who lives with her, fell. She said the fire department couldn’t get to their home because of the ice and snow so they were forced to park their truck and walk.

“If this would have been something, they just picked her up and she was fine but they can’t get here, and I’m worried about that,” she said.

Today, Gallagher said she saw a plow truck pass her street and plow the one below her’s three times.

The neighborhood is at its wit’s end.

“It’s unsafe, it’s unsafe, people can’t get out to work,” said Natalie Milanak. “My roommate, she couldn’t even get out two days ago. It’s horrible.”

After talking with the neighborhood, we made calls to the Mayor’s Office and City Council to get a grasp on what’s going on.

Council President Theresa Kail-Smith spoke by phone, saying the council will be discussing their concerns as early as Monday when they meet with the mayor’s leadership team.

“We’ll meet with them and we’ll definitely be discussing this but I do know that councilman Coghill has been working very hard with the new administration and with the acting director of public works trying to get something in place to address snow removal better,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kail-Smith said the previous administration ordered $13 million worth of snow removal equipment that was supposed to be delivered by now but has not been delivered yet.

She said if folks can hang on this winter, next year they’ll be more prepared.

“Hopefully, next year snow removal will have no excuse to not be good in the city of Pittsburgh,” she said.

The city did make a point to get to Dellrose Street after our call and the neighborhood is hopeful they’ll return.