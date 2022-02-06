LAS VEGAS (AP/KDKA) – Smart young players are using the Pro Bowl week as a chance to get to know their competitors in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere — while also picking up knowledge for the future.

Pittsburgh receiver Diontae Johnson, a first-time Pro Bowler as a late replacement, is absorbing everything on his first trip to Las Vegas.

Johnson, along with rookie running back Najee Harris, were named as replacements for Joe Mixon and Ja’Marr Chase who are both heading to the Super Bowl with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“You can learn a lot because everybody didn’t get here for no reason,” Johnson said. “I was just over there talking to Travis Kelce about how he reads a defense and how he runs his routes, how he extends people. He’s given me some pointers, and I feel like I can add that to my toolbox. I feel like I can learn from everybody out here.”

Johnson had a career year, recording 107 receptions, 1,161 yards, and eight touchdowns. It was also his first 1,000-yard season.

Harris took the league by storm in his rookie year, winning the Joe Greene Great Performance Award as the Steelers’ rookie of the year.

He led all rookies in yards from scrimmage, scored 10 touchdowns, and added in 467 yards receiving.

