By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

LAS VEGAS (KDKA) – You can add yet another award to Mt. Lebanon Football’s trophy case in what’s been a successful season.

During the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, Head Coach Bob Palko was named the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year.

The award honors high school coaching achievements as well as celebrates the leadership of high school football coaches across the country.

This past year, Palko and the Blue Devils won the WPIAL 6A Championship over Central Catholic 47-7 and went on the PIAA Championship, beating St. Joe’s Prep 35-17.

Palko, who’s been coaching for more than 40 years talked about what he’s learned during an interview with ESPN after being named the winner of the award.

“Just meeting and being able to learn from the young kids,” he said. “You’ve got to learn to adapt and adjust through life, and these kids have really helped me do that.”

Palko also told ESPN that he’s most proud of watching the kids grow and learn through football and that winning this award was a cool experience as he said one of his former players lives in Las Vegas and he was able to catch up with him during his time out west.