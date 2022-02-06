WARMING SHELTERSLocations open across Pittsburgh region where you can warm up during this bitter blast.
By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Just a couple of weeks after Keith Butler announced his retirement as the Steelers defensive coordinator, it appears his successor has been named.

According to multiple reports, including a report from Gerry Dulac of our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Teryl Austin is expected to be named the defensive coordinator in the coming days.

Austin has served as the Steelers’ senior defensive assistant and secondary coach since the 2019 season.

Before coming to the Steelers, Austin was the defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018 and then the Detroit Lions from 2014-2017.

Defenses under Austin have been fairly successful, including during his time in Detroit, finishing in the top ten in total yards allowed per game, rushing yards per game allowed, and the number of games when opponents were held to 20 points or less.

He is a western Pennsylvania native, having attended Sharon High School in Mercer County.

