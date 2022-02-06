By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Super Bowl Sunday is just one week away.
Many people claim to be the ultimate NFL fan, and thousands of viewers will be tuning in to watch Super Bowl LVI — but what if you could get paid to watch and commentate on the game?
It sounds almost too good to be true, but The Game Day, an online sports entertainment network, wants a “fanatic” Super Bowl Analyzer to cover every aspect of the game — and will pay them $2,022 if they do the job right.
Throughout the game, the analyzer will have to take notes on everything, from the gameplay to the halftime commercials.
After the game, the analyzer will have to answer all questions from The Game Day right to get $2,022.
You have to be at least 18 years old and be a United States citizen or permanent resident.
Applications will stop being accepted on February 9, and a candidate will be announced on February 10.