PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny Health Network is partnering with local bars, restaurants, salons and barbershops to make it easier for people to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
The campaign will kick off on Thursday from noon until 3 p.m. at the Elevationz hair salon on Second Avenue in Hazelwood.
Experts say the recent Omicron surge shows the pandemic isn’t over and that people who haven’t gotten their vaccine yet should.
A full schedule of the community vaccine sites can be found below:
Feb. 16, 1-3 p.m, TrZade, 113 Brownsville Road, Mount Oliver
Feb. 17, 5-7 p.m., Stanley’s Lounge, 7403 Frankstown Ave., Homewood
Feb. 18, noon-3 p.m., B-Sharp, 10720 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills
Feb. 20, 2-4 p.m. Carmi Restaurant, 1825 E. Carson St., South Side
Feb. 21, 1-3 p.m., Club Mansion, 7232 Kelly St., Homewood
Feb. 25, 4-6 p.m., Lounge 7101, 7101 Frankstown Ave., Homewood
Feb. 26, 1-3 p.m., VIP Styles, 413, Smithfield St., downtown Pittsburgh
Feb. 27, 1-4 p.m., Dreamz, 216 E. 7th Ave., Homestead
Feb. 28, 1-4 p.m., TBJ’s Soul Food, 313 Franklin Ave., Aliquippa
March 4, noon-2 p.m., Dave's Barber Shop, 1811 Brighton Place, North Side
March 6, 1-3 p.m., Brother’s Keeper, 613 E. Ohio St., North Side