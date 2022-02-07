By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A multi-vehicle crash this morning in Westmoreland County shut down Route 31.
The road will be closed for a few hours and state police are asking that drivers avoid the area.
The crash happened between State Route 711 and the Turnpike exchange.
A coal truck was one of the vehicles involved, emergency officials said.
There is no information yet on injuries or a cause.
❗️TRAFFIC ALERT❗️
— Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) February 7, 2022
State police are investigating.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.