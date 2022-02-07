CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A multi-vehicle crash this morning in Westmoreland County shut down Route 31.

The road will be closed for a few hours and state police are asking that drivers avoid the area.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The crash happened between State Route 711 and the Turnpike exchange.

A coal truck was one of the vehicles involved, emergency officials said.

There is no information yet on injuries or a cause.

State police are investigating.

