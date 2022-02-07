PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Representatives from the Department of Revenue will be visiting local senior and community centers over the next few weeks to help people file their personal income tax returns.
They will also help people fill out their property tax rent and rebate program applications.
Experts will be at several different locations in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties. Hours and locations can be found below. Help is also available at the Department of Revenue’s district offices from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Allegheny County
- Body & Soul Health and Wellness Center, 209 13th St., Sharpsburg, PA 15215
- Dates: February 8, 15 & 22; March 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29; April 5 & 12
- Highland Senior Center, 704 East Second Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084
- Dates: February 9, 16 & 23; March 2, 9,16, 23 & 30; April 6 & 13
- Turtle Creek Center, 519 Penn Ave., Turtle Creek, PA 15145
- Dates: February 10,16 & 22; March 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31; April 7 & 14
Northumberland County
- Lower Northumberland County Senior Action Center, 5089 State Route 147, Herndon, PA 17830
- Dates: February 10 & 17
- Coal Region Senior Center, 2 East Arch St., Shamokin, PA 17872
- Dates: February 10 & 24; March 3
- Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging, 322 North 2nd St., Sunbury, PA 17801
- Dates: February 18
Westmoreland County
- Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, Latrobe, PA 15650
- Dates: February 4, 11, 16 & 25; March 4, 11, 18 & 26; April 1, 8 & 15
- New Kensington Center for Active Adults, 1039 Third Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068
- Dates: February 8 & 15
- Appointments are requested for this location. Call 724-335-8597 to schedule an appointment.
- Mount Pleasant Center for Active Adults, 424 Washington Street, Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
- Dates: February 8
- West Newton Center for Active Adults: 103 East Main Street, West Newton, PA 15089
- Dates: February 9, 16 & 23; March 2, 9,16, 23 & 30
- Herminie Center for Active Adults, 101 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15644
- Dates: March 14