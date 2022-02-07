PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s been over a week since the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed, and now major moves are being made help get the once busy bridge rebuilt and to get traffic flowing normally once again.
It’s a quiet scene at the site of the Fern Hollow Bridge early Monday morning, but crews have taken the first steps towards getting the bridge demolished.
Demolition work began on Saturday afternoon.
Swank Construction will be dismantling the collapsed structure.
Officials tell KDKA that before starting any work, crews built a road down the 45° embankment right next to the bridge, so that their vehicles can access the debris sitting in the ravine.
The full demolition is not the first order of business, however. First, workers will be moving pieces of the bridge to assist National Transportation Safety Board investigators.
“The NTSB needs to see some things that may have been covered in concrete or may need some things moved for their investigation to continue. So, the contractors helping them. you know. move some of these large pieces that they may need to have, you know, elevated to move to another place,” said PennDOT District 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni.
The Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed on January 28 while a Port Authority bus and several vehicles were on the deck.
10 people were injured.
Once NTSB investigators finish their work, the contractor will begin the full demolition of the collapsed bridge.