By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ash Wednesday is less than a month away.

With the Lenten season on the horizon, local churches, fire departments and other organizations will soon be serving up fish.

Before anyone can fire up the fryer though, the Allegheny County Health Department is reminding organizations that they need a valid health permit first.

Fish fry sponsors that don’t have a valid health permit yet have until next Wednesday, Feb. 16, to submit their application.

Applications can be submitted by mail or online.

The fee for a temporary permit is $47 and should be included with the application. Checks and money orders will be accepted and must be made payable to Treasurer of Allegheny County.

You can find the online application and food safety guidance at this link.

Or send it to this mailing address:

ACHD Food Safety Program

2121 Noblestown Road, Suite 210

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15205

The Allegheny County Health Department is urging all organizations planning Fish Frys to follow COVID-19 protocols. Click here to read them all.

All questions and concerns can be directed to the Health Department at 412-578-8044, or by emailing: foodsafety@alleghenycounty.us.