By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by the driver of a vehicle on Route 30 in North Versailles.

The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of the crash on Monday in the 1700 block of Lincoln Highway.

First responders found the female victim on the scene. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, according to the authorities. It is not clear where the driver hit the woman.

Police are investigating. The woman has not been identified.

People KDKA-TV’s Jennifer Borrasso talked to on Monday said drivers speed in the area.

“People just zoom,” Brystol Bigley of East McKeesport said. “People need to slow down through this area because there is a hill. They see the light and they want to make that green light.”