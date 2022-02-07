PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pitt Panthers Women’s Lacrosse journey is just about to start, as they are now one of 122 Division I teams in the country.

The team is hoping to be competitive right from the beginning in the inaugural season which begins Friday.

Head coach Emily Boissonneault says she likes the energy between the players and staff so far.

“We’ve all been here and know at this level what it feels like to be successful and can compete,” Boissonneault said. “It will be a challenge and we will face adversity.”

Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke added lacrosse back in the fall of 2018. A year and a half later, it has all come together.

“It’s been 30 months in the making,” Lyke said. “When we started this vision for women’s lacrosse, we knew it would need to be an unbelievably competitive team in the ACC and give women an opportunity to play.”

The Panthers have a beautiful view and venue as well, sharing Highmark Stadium with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

It’s been a long but exciting road while creating the team. They started with 14 players in 2019, then added 14 more transfers. Right now, the roster stands at 38. Pitt is set to play in the toughest conference in the country, with Boston College, North Carolina and Syracuse ranked first, second and third in the nation to start the season.

The Panthers have a test at Highmark Stadium to start the year on Friday, as Duquesne makes the trip across town to the South Side for the first Pitt game in team history. Opening draw is scheduled for 5 p.m.