PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh leaders are introducing a new pilot program to better protect homes from catching fire.
The Pittsburgh Department of Permits, Licenses, and Inspections are looking into speeding up the process for people to apply for fire alarm and fire suppression permits.
Beginning on March 1, applicants will be able to pay an additional fee for an expedited 5-day plan review.
This is five times faster than the department’s standard plan review.
Before he took office, Mayor Ed Gainey said he wanted to update the department’s application process after hearing complaints that the procedures were inefficient and outdated.
In the next couple of months, the department is looking to expand this program and other permit types.