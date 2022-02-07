By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Evgeni Malkin has been placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol List, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced Monday.
Because Malkin is in COVID-19 Protocol, the team has recalled forwards Michael Chaput and Valtteri Puustinen from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
The Penguins play the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 7 p.m.