PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local residents are feeling defeated after yet more winter weather storms through — and their problems with getting plows to treat their streets are mounting.

Pittsburgh’s city council president says members will discuss snow removal concerns when they meet with Mayor Ed Gainey’s leadership team today.

KDKA spoke to residents who hope this meeting will lead to a better response moving forward because they’re tired of being ignored by city leaders.

One neighborhood still dealing with snow-covered streets is Carrick.

Kathy Gallagher has lived on Dellrose Street for 52 years and she says they’re forgotten about every winter — saying it’s both frustrating and dangerous.

Gallagher says she had to call 911 because her mother fell and the firefighters had to walk to their home because of the snow and ice.

“I went to the grocery store yesterday and every single side road off Brownsville Road was clear except ours,” Gallagher said. “If this would have been something, they just picked her up and she was fine, but they can’t get here and I’m worried about that,” Gallagher added.

KDKA then reached out to the Mayor’s Office and City Council, and within two hours, a salt truck arrived.

City Council President Theresa Kail-Smith says they’re working hard to revamp the process and have hired more workers and may buy new trucks.

City leaders say they’re still waiting on 17 new trucks that should have been delivered by now, but are delayed because of supply chain issues.