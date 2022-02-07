By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Monday was Myron Cope Day at Point Park University.READ MORE: Woman Hit, Killed By Driver On Route 30 In North Versailles
The School of Communications celebrated the life of the legendary sports journalist and broadcaster who invented the Terrible Towel.
The school had a panel of events discussing Cope’s legendary career and legacy. Prospective students also got the chance to win scholarships in the Myron Cope soundalike contest.READ MORE: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Temporarily Renames 3 Parks To Honor Super Bowl-Bound Cincinnati Bengals
Cope’s daughter said the entire day was very touching.
“It’s important to keep his memory alive,” Elizabeth Cope said. “He worked hard to leave a legacy of giving back to charity, tuning his sports into community.”MORE NEWS: On A Positive Note: Salon Opens Inside Perry High School
As for the contest, Elizabeth said her dad would have taken it in stride to help a good cause.