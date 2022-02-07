FAIRCHANCE, Pa. (KDKA) – A Fayette County priest accused of inappropriate behavior with a teenager has now left the parish.

The Diocese of Greensburg informed the parishioners at Saints Cyril and Methodius in Fairchance an allegation was made against their pastor Father Douglas Dorula involving a 19-year old.

Leaders in the diocese said they were made aware of the allegation on Jan. 24. They notified authorities and immediately relieved him of his duties and placed him on administrative leave. The very next day, Durola resigned from both Saints Cyril and Methodius and Saint Hubert in Point Marion.

Parishioners said they are shocked and broken-hearted. They said Dorula was a great priest who cared deeply about his parish. Others said that doesn’t matter if the allegation is true.

“It’s terrible. Someone in a position like that, that we look up to supposedly, taking advantage of a child is wrong,” Joe French from Smithfield said.

Police have yet to release specific details about the allegation, including what happened and when. Parishioners said this isn’t the first time an allegation like this has been brought against a priest at this church. In 17 years, four priests have been relieved of their duties after similar claims.

“It’s disgusting. I feel bad for the children that it happened to,” Trayci Gibson from Fairchance said.