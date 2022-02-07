PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s a brand new spot in Pittsburgh to get a fresh cut, a voluminous blow-out or an invigorating facial.

It is inside a local high school. A ribbon-cutting was held Monday for Salon Perry at Perry High School. It coincides with Career and Technical Education Month and Black History Month.

The next generation of stylists, aestheticians and artists got some virtual inspiration from A’Lelia Bundles, the great-great-granddaughter of Madam C.J. Walker, the daughter of slaves who went on to become the first American woman to become a self-made millionaire.

She told the students and district officials that Walker operated a beauty college in the Hill District in the early 1900s. Students at Salon Perry will learn skills to become licensed cosmetologists. They can even get paid to work during their senior years.

CTE Director Angela Mike told KDKA, “This is definitely above and beyond. It jump-starts their career. It leads them down their career pathway.”

Bundles added, “Don’t sit down and wait for the opportunities to come. You have to get up and make them for yourself.”

