PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It's no secret that the Steel City is passionate about football, and a new report agrees it's the place to be.
According to WalletHub, Pittsburgh is the best city for football fans. Dallas, Green Bay, Boston and LA round out the top five on WalletHub's ranking.
Pittsburgh is also tied with Green Bay for the city with the most engaged NFL fans.
To get the ranking, WalletHub says it compared 245 cities based on 21 relevant metrics like the number of NFL and college teams, stadium capacity and fan engagement.
The worst cities for football fans? Detroit, Houston and Tuscaloosa.