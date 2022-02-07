By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Hempfield Township man died in a UTV crash over the weekend.
Joseph Weisend, 51, died when the UTV he was driving went out of control on Rocky Mountain Road on Sunday evening, the Westmoreland County Coroner's Office said.
The vehicle slammed into a tree and then overturned.
The coroner's office report said Weisend was not wearing a helmet and died of multiple blunt force injuries.
State police investigated the crash.