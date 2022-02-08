PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – The state’s top lawyer said he’s taking legal action against two used car lots, including one in Penn Hills.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro claims he’s acting because the dealerships scammed the public.

“We’ve seen an increase in demand for used cars here in Pennsylvania,” said Shapiro. “And with that comes an increase in scammers.”

KDKA Investigator Meghan Schiller learned the two dealerships include Cars R Us Erie and Martino Motors, which sits along Rodi Road in Penn Hills.

According to Shapiro, Martino Motors is selling vehicles that are not “roadworthy.” He claimed one customer’s brakes failed with her children in the car two weeks after she bought it. Another customer found parts of the car rusted out, covered in duct tape and painted to appear normal.

“The legal action seeks to permanently ban Mr. Martino and Martino Motors from selling motor vehicles in Pennsylvania, and seeks restitution, civil penalties, cost and other equitable relief from them,” Shapiro said.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller visited Martino Motors on Tuesday and the man inside said he “did nothing wrong.” He said he has a court appearance in April and plans to speak his truth, saying he did not want to settle in advance and wanted to share his story in court.

This action comes at a time when the American consumer purchasing a used car is paying significantly more.

“We’re seeing used car prices right now up about 40% from the same time last year,” said Emilie Voss with Carfax.

Voss points out a $20,000 car in 2021 will now be priced around $28,000 on the lot. Pick-up trucks jumped from just under $31,000 in 2021 to nearly $40,000 in 2022.

Voss said these numbers matter now more than ever.

“This time of year we call the unofficial start of the used car buying season because people are starting to get their tax refunds and looking to invest those,’ said Voss. “A lot of times people end up buying used cars.”

Voss wanted to pass along these tips for buyers to keep in mind before heading to the lot:

“We say the Carfax report, the independent inspection and the test drive — you really need to do all three of those things,” said Voss. “It’s important to understand the vehicle’s history. Take it for an independent inspection, have a trained mechanic put their eyes on it to make sure there aren’t any red flags and that everything adds up, the reading on the odometer matches the wear and tear,” said Voss. “They can see things that you and I can’t see and also take it for a test drive.”

According to AG Shapiro, follow the below tips: