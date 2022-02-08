PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Young fans waited in the cold for hours to see Billie Eilish in concert Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena.

Fans of Eilish often describe themselves as obsessed. Teen followers feel a deep connection to her, not only because of her talent and uniqueness but because of the social causes she champions.

“This is a big deal for me, but anyway, I just love her,” said Gianna Cosentino outside the arena on Tuesday.

Eilish, a singer and songwriting sensation, feels known to her fans. At just 20 years old, she’s not much older than they are. She shares and sings about struggling with body image, social norms and growing up in ways that fans say are personal.

“I love her so much,” fan Rebecca Mitchell said. “I love everything that she stands for, that she represents.”

“Her music just really speaks to me,” Nick Sickles said. “Her words are very powerful.”

Eilish’s Happier Than Ever world tour combines a global meaning and message by asking fans to make a pledge to eat one plant-based meal a day. Eilish incorporates her mother’s nonprofit, Support and Feed, in each city.

Eilish’s mom, Maggie Baird, met with 412 Food Rescue founder Leah Lizzarando on Tuesday, donating surplus vegan meals to those in need of nutritious food at Outreached Arms.

“To provide nourishing plant-based meals to community orgs in food apartheids. And we’ll be working with you, along with all the orgs you work with,” Baird said in a video.

Eilish’s tour is also a family collaboration with her brother, who produces much of her music. Her mother’s non-profit organization will travel with her, hoping to create a more just food system for all.