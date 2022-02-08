CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
It did not appear that Jarry was injured, and the Penguins won 4-2.
Filed Under:Boston Bruins, Brad Marchand, Hockey, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Tristan Jarry

By: Michael Guise/KDKA-TV News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In the waning moments of the Penguins’ game Tuesday against the Bruins, Brad Marchand took a swing at Tristan Jarry.

With under 30 seconds remaining in the third period and the Penguins leading 4-2, Marchand punched Jarry in the side of the head and swung his stick at the goaltender’s head.

The punch led to a scuffle between the teams, and Marchand had to be separated by a referee. He was given a match penalty, and his actions late in the period are subject to review by the NHL.

“I think it was the heat of the moment,” Jarry told reporters after the game. “Everyone is battling out there and he was just trying to get the puck to the net and our team did a great job.”

It did not appear that Jarry was injured, and the Penguins won 4-2.