By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A Butler County doctor is being prosecuted for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient.

Matthew Sabo from Chicora was arrested by state police in January, the state Attorney General’s Office said. A woman told police Sabo had inappropriately touched her several times during routine podiatry exams.

The Attorney General’s Office said it will prosecute the case after a referral from the Armstrong County District Attorney.

Sabo was charged with one count of sexual extortion and one count of indecent assault. A preliminary hearing has been continued and rescheduled for March 22.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim is encouraged to call Trooper Michael Graham at 724-543-2011.