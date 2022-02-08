By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A Butler County doctor is being prosecuted for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient.READ MORE: Applications Open For LIHEAP With Increased Benefits
Matthew Sabo from Chicora was arrested by state police in January, the state Attorney General’s Office said. A woman told police Sabo had inappropriately touched her several times during routine podiatry exams.READ MORE: Mayor Ed Gainey's Transition Team Sets Up Community Forums And Online Engagement Portal
The Attorney General’s Office said it will prosecute the case after a referral from the Armstrong County District Attorney.
Sabo was charged with one count of sexual extortion and one count of indecent assault. A preliminary hearing has been continued and rescheduled for March 22.MORE NEWS: Illegally Imported At-Home COVID-19 Tests Recalled
Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim is encouraged to call Trooper Michael Graham at 724-543-2011.