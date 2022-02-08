By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s cold right now, but it will be sunny and warm before you know it.READ MORE: Father Guilty In Deaths Of 2 Babies Left In Abandoned Cars
Pittsburgh is getting ready for the warm up by hiring lifeguards for the summer.READ MORE: Leak Leaves Manor Township With 1-Day Supply Of Water
Candidates need to be city residents and at least 16 years old by July 1. You also have to be willing to work at any of the Citiparks pools.MORE NEWS: Attorney General Josh Shapiro Files Legal Action Against Used Car Dealer In Penn Hills
Click here to apply.