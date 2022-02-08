CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot and killed Tuesday in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood, authorities said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police and EMS were called to the 2200 block of Wilner Drive for a report of a man shot.

When officials arrived, the victim was found shot on the first floor of a home. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Police are investigating. No descriptions of any suspects were released.