By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MILL RUN, Pa. (KDKA) – Fallingwater is holding a hiring event next week.
The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy is looking to fill several part-time and full-time positions ahead of Fallingwater’s 59th tour season.
The event will take place near the main entrance at the Barn at Fallingwater in Mill Run, Fayette County.
Open positions include jobs on the tour guide, security, visitor services, museum store, cafe and maintenance teams. Pay stats at more than $15 an hour.
Those looking to apply are asked to bring resumes and be ready to interview. Masks are required.
For those who can’t come, jobs can also be found online. You can also call 724-329-8501 or e-mail fallingwater@paconserve.org for more information.