PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new head coach is taking over the football program at Pine-Richland.

Dr. Jon LeDonne will be leaving Penn Hills to take the job as the Rams’ new head coach.

He has been a terrific head coach at Penn Hills, where he led the Indians to both a WPIAL and PIAA title in 2018.

I appreciate the opportunity provided to me by @PennHillsSD and look forward to the next chapter @PRSchools pic.twitter.com/lyfOIXE5o1 — Dr Jon LeDonne (@Coach_LeDonne) February 8, 2022

LeDonne will be the third Pine-Richland head coach in three years.

He replaces Steve Campos, who resigned in December for health reasons.

LeDonne has an engineering background and a degree from Carnegie Mellon.

In his five seasons at Penn Hills, his teams made the postseason in each of those five years.