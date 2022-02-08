By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new head coach is taking over the football program at Pine-Richland.
Dr. Jon LeDonne will be leaving Penn Hills to take the job as the Rams’ new head coach.
He has been a terrific head coach at Penn Hills, where he led the Indians to both a WPIAL and PIAA title in 2018.
I appreciate the opportunity provided to me by @PennHillsSD and look forward to the next chapter @PRSchools pic.twitter.com/lyfOIXE5o1
— Dr Jon LeDonne (@Coach_LeDonne) February 8, 2022
LeDonne will be the third Pine-Richland head coach in three years.
He replaces Steve Campos, who resigned in December for health reasons.
LeDonne has an engineering background and a degree from Carnegie Mellon.
In his five seasons at Penn Hills, his teams made the postseason in each of those five years.