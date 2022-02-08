CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Ed Gainey, Local TV, Mayor Ed Gainey, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mayor Ed Gainey’s transition team is setting up an online engagement portal and a resident input message center.

READ MORE: State To Prosecute Butler County Doctor Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Patient

They’ll allow Pittsburghers to guide the work and policy recommendations of the transition committees.

READ MORE: Applications Open For LIHEAP With Increased Benefits

There will also be community meetings. The first one on equitable development is in two weeks.

MORE NEWS: Illegally Imported At-Home COVID-19 Tests Recalled

Click here for details on how to participate.