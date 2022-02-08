PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today, members of the National Transportation Safety Board will hold a public virtual meeting to discuss a horrific crash that happened along the Pennsylvania Turnpike back in January 2020.

They will talk about investigator’s findings and recommendations, as well as any changes to the final draft report.

It was January 5th, 2020, when a motorcoach ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

It blocked both the Westbound lanes and the shoulders of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

It was traveling around a curve at night in light snow. Two trucks towing semitrailers that were following the motorcoach hit it.

Five people died in the crash; 49 others were injured.

The meeting will be held today at 9:30 am. To view the NTSB’s public meeting, click here.