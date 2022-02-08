PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a big day in Harrisburg as Governor Wolf is hours away from delivering his budget proposal for the new year.

It will be Governor Wolf’s eighth and final budget proposal to lawmakers as his term comes to an end — and his top priority is securing public school funding.

Right now, the state’s bank account is full of money and Wolf is touting himself as the only governor since 1987 to leave a cash surplus behind, thanks to federal relief funds and high than expected sales revenue.

The excess money in the state’s bank account may end up giving Pennsylvanians’ wallets a break.

Wolf will most likely propose a budget that spends more than this year’s $38 billion plan for state dollars.

The good news — tax collections are exceeding expectations, so Wolf likely won’t propose an increase in taxes like in previous years.

Because of this financial stability and his urge to invest in the youth, Wolf wants to boost spending on public schools, hoping to erase funding disparities.

Wolf will likely ask for increased spending on health care, environmental programs, and infrastructure.

Many Republicans want to save money for future fiscal years.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story throughout the day and join CBS News Pittsburgh for a live stream of Governor Wolf’s proposal at 11:30 a.m.