By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City residency requirements have been lifted for Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire firefighters.
An arbitrator sided with city firefighters in the ongoing issue, no longer requiring them to live within city limits.
The residency rule was lifted for Pittsburgh police officers several years ago.
