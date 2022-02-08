PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will see a brief cool down with highs struggling to get back to 32 degrees.

As the coldest of air moves by we will have a thick cloud deck in place.

Snow should be fairly light but I’d expect, with how cold the air is, we will see big puffy snowflakes as this system passes by.

I don’t expect we will see anything more than a dusting at most and most places won’t be even close to that.

We quickly warm back up on Wednesday with highs pushing into the mid to upper 40s!

Just stepping back for a moment… we are going to find ourselves in this pattern where we will see small brief chances for rain and precipitation over the next couple of days.

Thursday has the highest chance for precipitation right now at just 40 percent. That may go up to 60 percent tomorrow.

Back to Wednesday, there is going to be a chance for a quick round of rain during the afternoon. It will not last long.

There will be a better chance for rain and snow on Thursday.

At this point it looks like light rain will be possible overnight, changing to snow showers through the day on Thursday. With temperatures remaining above 32 for most of the day, accumulations will be little to none.

There will be another rain to snow chance on Saturday, with conditions once again being such that we shouldn’t see much if any accumulation.

WEATHER LINKS

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos