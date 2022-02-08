By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Route 66 had to be closed in both directions Tuesday morning in Westmoreland County as emergency crews responded to a fatal, two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. in Washington Township.

Two medical helicopters were put on standby near the scene, emergency dispatchers said.

However, at least one person died.

The road shut down in both directions between Kistler Drive to Turack Road and Mamon Drive to Pfeffer Road.

Officials have not yet said what caused the crash.

