HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A shooter killed two people in Pennsylvania’s capital early Wednesday and then led police on a chase that ended when the suspect’s car crashed into a school bus carrying several students, authorities said. No children were injured.

Three other people were wounded in the shooting in Harrisburg shortly before 7 a.m., police said. The victims were found inside a home.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo told WGAL-TV that police were in the area serving an unrelated search warrant when they were approached by a young girl who had blood on her. The child directed officers to a home where the victims were found. The two people killed were adults, Chardo said, while another child was among the wounded.

The suspect fled the scene shortly after the shooting occurred, authorities said, and police followed. It ended soon after when the suspect crashed into the school bus in Londonderry Township. The bus was carrying students who attend a Catholic school in Elizabethtown, State Trooper Megan Ammerman said. All the students safely got off the bus and were later taken to their school.

A police officer was injured at some point, authorities said, but no details were available.

The suspect’s name has not been released, and it wasn’t clear if they were injured. A possible motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.

