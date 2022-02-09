By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The much-anticipated return of the Pittsburgh Marathon to the streets of the city is getting closer and closer, now the courses for the weekend have been announced.

Marathon weekend will take place on April 29-May 1.

Sunday’s marathon will follow a similar route to the 2019 route and the Saturday 5K and kid’s marathon will now cross the Andy Warhol Bridge before it finishes downtown.

“With some of the best views of the city and a tour of 14 neighborhoods, our course is one of the reasons why runners love to come back year after year to run our race,” said Troy Schooley, P3R CEO. “Each year the crowd support along the course is incredible. No other city has fans like Pittsburgh, and those fans show up on race day, cheering our runners all the way to the finish line.”

The UPMC Health Plan Pittsburgh Half Marathon will follow the first 11 miles of the full marathon, but once it reaches the Birmingham Bridge, the courses will split.

Half marathon runners will return to downtown on Fifth Avenue.

There will also be a second half marathon course that will be exclusively for those who raise $1,500 or more for a charity of their choice and it will be limited to 500 runners.

P3R and Steel City Runners are hosting a free course preview run on Saturday, April 9.

You can get a full list of events and register for the 2022 Pittsburgh Marathon on their website at this link.